CNH Partners LLC Invests $2.47 Million in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRWAU. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $4,930,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $494,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRWAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

