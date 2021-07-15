CNH Partners LLC Sells 49,000 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

