Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.