Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 296,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $172.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.61. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

