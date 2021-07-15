Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 18,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

