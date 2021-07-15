Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMLEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$8.88 during trading on Thursday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.