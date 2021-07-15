Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMLEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$8.88 during trading on Thursday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

