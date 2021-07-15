Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Shares Up 0.8%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

