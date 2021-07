Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

MGDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

MGDDY stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Ãtablissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

