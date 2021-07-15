Comparing Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) & RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Match AB (publ) 31.94% -78.25% 34.98% RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Swedish Match AB (publ) and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 1 7 0 2.88 RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.30%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Swedish Match AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and RLX Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Match AB (publ) $1.82 billion 7.63 $532.68 million $0.35 25.11 RLX Technology $585.40 million 19.21 -$19.63 million N/A N/A

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Swedish Match AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The company offers chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brands; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand name. In addition, it provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brands; matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; lighters under the Cricket brand; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Further, the company distributes third party tobacco products. It markets its products through convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and own stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.