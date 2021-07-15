Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the June 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 73,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

