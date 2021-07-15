Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of CPSI opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,916 shares of company stock valued at $811,472 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

