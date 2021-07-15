Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.05. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 695,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.