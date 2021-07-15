Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Down 5%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13.

Get Concierge Technologies alerts:

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter.

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.