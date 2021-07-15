Condire Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,066,311 McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,066,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,000. McEwen Mining comprises about 3.4% of Condire Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Condire Management LP owned 2.41% of McEwen Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:MUX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 24,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.