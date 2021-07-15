Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $0.0741 on Major Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $89,757.32 and approximately $319,164.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00050681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00855388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

