Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.28. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 335 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,065,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 466,319 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.