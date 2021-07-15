Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lessened by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $215,203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $52,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

ED stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

