Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded at MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Continental Resources stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 76,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $2,636,472.42. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

