Contrasting Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Costamare has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Costamare and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $460.32 million 3.03 $8.88 million $1.02 11.20 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.60 $5.19 million $1.05 5.17

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 9.50% 11.82% 5.14% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Costamare pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Costamare has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Costamare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Costamare and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Costamare presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.58%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Costamare.

Summary

Costamare beats Performance Shipping on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

