Contrasting Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) & Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -27.26% -7.33% -4.68% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.83 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -90.71 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.57 -$211.90 million $0.29 70.41

Myriad Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Myriad Genetics and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 1 4 0 0 1.80 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.21%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $24.82, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Myriad Genetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool. It also provides BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use in identifying ovarian and HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for depressed patients; and Vectra, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company offers Foresight, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; Prequel, a non-invasive prenatal screening test to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus; and Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer. Further, it provides EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice CDx, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency comprising loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance, and large-scale state transitions in cancer cells. Additionally, the company offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. It has a a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.