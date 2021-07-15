Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Down 4.3%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. 508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 971,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNVY. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $21,700,004.34. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

