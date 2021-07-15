Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $48,186,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copa by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $30,700,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of CPA opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.