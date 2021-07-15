Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

