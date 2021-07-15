Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 622,577 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

