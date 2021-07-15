Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $18.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 139,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $137.97. The stock had a trading volume of 54,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

