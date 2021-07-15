Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $793,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.29. The company had a trading volume of 96,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,018. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $226.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

