Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53,822.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $53,822.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.05 or 0.00031610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00113434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00149217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.07 or 1.00119828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.01000234 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

