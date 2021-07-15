Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

KOR opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.