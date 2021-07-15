Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
KOR opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
