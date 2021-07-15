Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 112,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,336 shares.The stock last traded at $231.49 and had previously closed at $250.97.

Several analysts have commented on COUP shares. reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $11,993,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

