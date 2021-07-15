Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,891. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72. Covestro has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

