Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 3,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at $55,893,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,875,769 shares of company stock worth $180,517,440 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

