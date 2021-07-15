Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.77. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.