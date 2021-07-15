Credit Agricole S A Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 258,075.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after buying an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $197.89 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.