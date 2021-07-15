Credit Agricole S A Raises Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edison International were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,200,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,549,000 after purchasing an additional 510,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

