Credit Agricole S A Sells 293 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,957,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $225.78 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

