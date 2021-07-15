Credit Agricole S A Sells 645 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $54,905.61. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,188 shares of company stock worth $400,932 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

