Credit Agricole S A Takes $137,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $503.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $2,022,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

