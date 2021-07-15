Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of DouYu International worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 348,559 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $35,083,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 638,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $17,246,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

