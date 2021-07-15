Credit Suisse AG Has $2.06 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

