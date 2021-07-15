Credit Suisse AG Sells 43,928 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,976,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $592,000.

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $25.97 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95.

