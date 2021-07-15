Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 114.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

