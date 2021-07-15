Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,250 Price Target

Relx (LON:REL) has been given a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,161.18 ($28.24).

Shares of LON:REL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,046 ($26.73). 814,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,907.54. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,081.24 ($27.19). The stock has a market cap of £39.56 billion and a PE ratio of 32.37.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

