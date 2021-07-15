Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.92.

CREE stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

