CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.