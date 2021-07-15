Critical Contrast: Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) versus Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intercorp Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

9.2% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and Banco de Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 1 2 1 0 2.00 Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50

Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Banco de Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 15.75% 20.75% 2.04% Banco de Chile 21.23% 13.06% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 1.93 $109.65 million $3.57 6.50 Banco de Chile $3.42 billion 2.69 $564.17 million $1.29 14.13

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Banco de Chile on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt restructuring assistance, and payments and collections services. In addition, it offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transactions business and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customers, investment banking and management, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. It serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 334 branches and 1,766 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

