Critical Review: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MP Materials and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% Lundin Mining 18.20% 9.34% 5.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 44.52 -$21.83 million $0.22 159.18 Lundin Mining $2.04 billion 3.35 $168.80 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71 Lundin Mining 0 12 5 0 2.29

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $39.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 60.37%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats MP Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

