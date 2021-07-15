Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio Sells 15,521 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

