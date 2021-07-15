CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $776,575.02 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $776,575.02.

Shares of CRWD traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.29. The stock had a trading volume of 177,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.49 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

