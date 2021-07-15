CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $267.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $251.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,642. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -347.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.99. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,670 shares of company stock valued at $38,362,979. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

