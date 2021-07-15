Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. Crown has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.